17-year-old charged, wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee

Olivia Schultz was killed two weeks ago while helping her mom unload groceries outside their home near 38th and Rohr in Milwaukee.
Police are searching for 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl. Garrett is charged with first degree reckless homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety - both as a party to a crime. Olivia Schultz was killed two weeks ago while helping her mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr in Milwaukee.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 24, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett who has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl.

Benjamin Garrett

Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as a party to a crime.

Olivia Grace Schultz
12-year-old Olivia Grace Schultz was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday night in Milwaukee. Her mother, a 46-year-old Milwaukee woman, was also during the incident.

Olivia Schultz was killed two weeks ago while helping her mom unload groceries outside their home near 38th and Rohr in Milwaukee.

If convicted, Garrett could face up to 72.5 years in prison and could be fined up to $25,000.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek Garrett. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

