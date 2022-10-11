17-year-old boy shot near James Madison High School

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy was shot near James Madison Academic Campus late Monday afternoon.

Milwaukee police responded to 83rd and Florist around 3:30 p.m.

TMJ4 Police presence at James Madison High School



Police say the victim arrived at a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

It is unclear if the victim is a student at the school.

Milwaukee police say as of Monday, there have been a total of three shootings in the area of James Madison since January 2021.

Milwaukee police are looking for a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

