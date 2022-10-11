Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

17-year-old boy shot near James Madison High School

Milwaukee police responded to 83rd and Florist Monday afternoon.
Police presence at James Madison High School
TMJ4
Police presence at James Madison High School
Police presence at James Madison High School
Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 16:05:04-04

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy was shot near James Madison Academic Campus late Monday afternoon.

Milwaukee police responded to 83rd and Florist around 3:30 p.m.

Police presence at James Madison High School
Police presence at James Madison High School

Police say the victim arrived at a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

It is unclear if the victim is a student at the school.

Police presence at James Madison High School
Police presence at James Madison High School

Milwaukee police say as of Monday, there have been a total of three shootings in the area of James Madison since January 2021.

Milwaukee police are looking for a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

barnesjohnson.jpg

Local News

How to watch the U.S. Senate debate this Thursday on TMJ4