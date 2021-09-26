Watch
17-year-old boy in critical condition after N. Water Street shooting

(Source: Pixabay)
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon on N. Water Street.

The incident occurred at 5:21 p.m. near E. Highland Ave and N. Water Street.

Police say he arrived at a local hospital for medical treatment and he's currently in critical condition. They're searching for unknown suspects and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

