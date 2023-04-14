17-year-old armed with rifle near Waukesha North High School arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reportedly being armed with a rifle near Waukesha North High School on Friday, prompting a large police response.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers were told a man with a rifle was seen in the backyard of the 200 block of Greenmeadow Drive. Students provided a description of the man and notified the School Resource Officer.

Waukesha North High School placed the school on a secure status to lock outside doors and ensure students and staff were all inside shortly before 1 p.m. Butler Middle School, Hawthorne, Lowell, and Summit View Elementary Schools also followed the secure hold procedures until 1:45 p.m. During the secure hold, classes continued as usual and hallway traffic was cleared.

Police say they deployed a significant response to the area to safeguard the schools. After securing the schools, officers searched the area for the suspect.

Shortly after, an officer found a 17-year-old boy in a backyard armed with a rifle. The suspect eventually surrendered and he was taken into custody. The firearm was recovered.

Police say charging decisions won't be determined until Monday.

The police department said the incident is a true testament to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's "Speak Up Speak Out" campaign.

"The students observed something and said something about it," the Waukesha Police Department said in a statement Friday. "These courageous students are the ones who helped safeguard the community today, to those amazing students, Thank you! We want to thank the Waukesha North Administrative team and the School District of Waukesha for their vigilance of training in school safety protocols."

Below is the letter the Waukesha School District sent to families and staff:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

