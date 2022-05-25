Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

17 people displaced from fire at 24th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee

24th and Kilbourn
TMJ4
The 24th and Kilbourn fire
24th and Kilbourn
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 11:57:12-04

MILWAUKEE — 17 people were displaced after a residential building caught fire near 24th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee Wednesday morning.

24th and Kilbourn
From the scene at 24th and Kilbourn

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin tells us they are working to identify their needs, including how many need temporary shelter.

A TMJ4 News crew spotted the attic on fire in the large 2.5-story house.

This fire comes after another fire over the weekend on Teutonia Avenue displaced about 60 people, 22 of whom are now staying with the Red Cross. The 42-unit building caught fire on Saturday.

This report will be updated when we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku