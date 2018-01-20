16th annual Community Baby Shower a huge success

Year after year the people come, many with carts full of donations for the TODAY'S TMJ4 Community Baby Shower.

At Metcalfe's Market in Wauwatosa there were piles of homemade items like blankets and hats.

All donations go to area families in need, many of whom are involved with organizations such as The Women's Center in Waukesha.

"Having or knowing that they'll be able to receive the baby items that they need alleviates a huge stress and then allows us to continue to focus on their safety and other immediate needs," said Women's Center executive director Angela Mancuso.

This was the 16th annual Community Baby Shower and many donors, like 89-year-old Dorothy Berns, have been dropping off donations since year one.

"Because there's really a need," Berns said. "I just can't imagine how many babies this is going to take care of."

At Albrecht's Sentry in Delafield many little ones came to donate to the even littler ones, and many came with their families, like the Stuke's.

"We wanted to help our community and families in need," said Spencer Stuke. His brother, Brandon, added, "It makes me feel happy so that some women can be prepared when they have their baby."

Thank you to everyone who donated to the 16th annual Community Baby Shower. All of the items go to 11 area organizations.