16-year-old stabbed, 15-year-old arrested following planned fight in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan Police say a 16-year-old was stabbed twice Sunday after a planned knife-fight.

They say they were called to a north side home for reports of a person who was stabbed. Upon arrival they found a 16-year-old Sheboygan boy who had two non-life threatening stab wounds to his back.

Police learned that the youth engaged in a planned fight with another youth at a north side park.

The suspect, a 15-year-old Sheboygan boy, was arrested after officers arrived. He was referred to juvenile authorities.

The victim and suspect are acquaintances and prearranged the fight.

There is no danger to the public.

