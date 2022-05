MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot Thursday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 8700 block of W. Silver Spring Drive.

First responders located the victim and transported him to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said they are now seeking unknown suspects. They are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

