Milwaukee police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed near 50th and Burleigh Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. 50th Street. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and died from his injuries, police say.

No suspects have been identified and police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS) or P3 Tips App.

