16-year-old shot and killed near 66th and Villard, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old male died after he was shot near 66th and Villard Thursday evening, police say.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the teen was shot around 8:30 p.m. He was brought to a hospital, where he died from injuries.

According to MPD, police are seeking unknown suspects. No other information was released.

Read the statement from Milwaukee police below:

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on 05/05/23 at about 8:30pm in the 6600 block of W. Villard. The 16 year old male victim was conveyed to a local hospital and did succumb to his injuries. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



