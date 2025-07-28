16-year-old killed, two other teens injured in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old was killed and two other teenagers were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Sunday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. near Long Island Drive and Custer Avenue.

Milwaukee police say the 16-year-old victim died from their injuries at the scene.

Two other teenagers, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Police are still searching for suspects and investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police or Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error