16-year-old injured in shooting on N. 22nd Street

Posted at 5:13 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 06:13:24-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday night.

Officials said the incident happened in the 3300 block of N. 22nd Street around 11:13 p.m. Two groups were fighting when a suspect fired several shots, hitting the victim.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and police said they are now searching for unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

