16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that took place on the 2300 block of N. 50th Street just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on in connection to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Milwaukee man. The 18-year-old was initially transported to a local hospital after the attack, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The stabbing was the result of an argument between the two. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

