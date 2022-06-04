16-year-old arrested for OWI, leading police on a chase in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department said two people were arrested Friday night after leading police on a chase, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officials said a 16-year-old Racine boy was driving near N. Emmertsen Road and Spring Street around 11:17 p.m. when Mount Pleasant officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle took off and attempted to flee from the officers.

Mount Pleasant police said officers chased the vehicle and during the pursuit, one of the occupants bailed from the car and ran off but the driver kept driving. The driver ignored signals to stop and other road signs, and was driving without headlights on.

Mount Pleasant police later terminated the pursuit "in the interest of public safety." However, a short time later, Cudahy police saw the suspect's vehicle and pursued it onto a dead-end street.

When the vehicle came to a stop, another occupant got out of the vehicle and ran off. The driver and one passenger remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody. Officials said neither of the suspects who ran off have been located.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old Racine boy, whose name is being withheld due to his age, and the passenger was a 13-year-old girl.

Mount Pleasant police said they discovered the 16-year-old had taken the vehicle from his mother without permission. Police conducted an OWI investigation and determined the teen was impaired. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officials said Racine County Human Services were also contacted.

Police have recommended several charges for the teen to the Racine County District Attorney's Office, including Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Endangering Safety 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Operating While Intoxicated 1st with a passenger under 16 years of age in the vehicle and multiple traffic citations.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

