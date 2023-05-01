Watch Now
15th annual Fight For Air Climb: How to participate at American Family Field

Posted at 12:07 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:07:17-04

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for the 15th annual Fight For Air Climb, hosted by the American Lung Association and sponsored by TMJ4. Each year the Fight For Air Climb raises hundreds of thousands of dollars. 90 cents of every dollar goes right back to research and treatments for lung disease.

The climb starts at 8:00 AM on Saturday, May 20th at American Family Field.

You can sign up by clicking here, as well as see how much money has been raised so far.

Last year, the event raised nearly $500,000.

Anyone can participate – the youngest climbers this year are 7 years old and the oldest is 92!

