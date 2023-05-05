15-year-old student found with handgun at Kenosha's Bradford High, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 15-year-old student was found armed with a handgun at Bradford High School in Kenosha on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department, officers were alerted to a social media post showing what appeared to be a student with a weapon while in the high school.

Police and school staff confirmed a 15-year-old student was behind the photo; they found the student in possession of a "handgun".

No threats were made to students and staff; no injuries were reported. The student is in custody and criminal charges are being referred to the juvenile system.

According to the police department's news release, "We ask you remind your children if they see or hear something of concern, they report it immediately to a trusted adult so it may be investigated immediately for the safety of all. Anything that could be perceived as a safety risk will be taken seriously and investigated."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip