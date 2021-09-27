15-year-old shot early Monday morning, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE -- A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot early Monday morning, police say.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of W. Congress St., according to a news release from police. The 15-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and they continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip