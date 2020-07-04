15-year-old boy gets rebar through foot while swimming

WHITEFISH BAY — A 15-year-old boy was injured while swimming near Big Bay Park in Whitefish Bay Saturday afternoon.

A fire official says the boy was swimming along the shoreline when a piece of rebar went through his foot below the surface.

North Shore fire crews used water suits and goggles to go under the water and cut the piece of rebar with a pair of large bolt cutters, freeing him.

Then, crews used a rope haul system to bring the boy up to the top of the bluff safely.

The victim was transported to Children's hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

