15-year-old arrested after police pursuit, crash near 31st and Lisbon

Posted at 10:40 PM, May 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday evening after a police pursuit ended with a crash near 31st and Lisbon.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the incident began as a report of shots fired near the playground at Tiefenthaler Park. The park is located near 27th and Cherry.

MCSO says when deputies responded, witnesses alerted deputies to a vehicle. When deputies approached the vehicle, it fled. MCSO says it generally remained in the neighborhood near the park.

With assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department, a pursuit began.

The vehicle eventually crashed in the 1800 block of N. 31st Street. MCSO says four to five occupants fled on foot. One of them was a 15-year-old who was then taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

