15-year-old among those injured in overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating three non-fatal shootings that happened Saturday night. One involved a 15-year-old boy.

Officials said the first shooting happened near 26th and W Mineral around 7:05 p.m. A 41-year-old man was shot and taken to a local hospital where police say he is expected to survive.

A little over an hour later, around 8:15 p.m., police responded to another non-fatal shooting. This one involved a 43-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Finally, police responded to a third shooting shortly before 10 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot and taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. A suspect was arrested in this incident, and police said charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police said they are still investigating the circumstances that led to these shootings and are seeking unknown suspects in the first two.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 4141-224-TIPS.

