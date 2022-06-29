15 people displaced after apartment fire near 78th and Hampton

Fifteen people are displaced after a fire at an eight-unit building near 78th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, it happened around 12:30 p.m. at a four family apartment building. No occupants were injured, but a firefighter was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Red Cross teams met with families on scene and opened cases for relief and recovery with 15 people who lived in four of the units. This includes seven children.

"We’re continuing outreach with the remaining residents displaced to ensure everyone has essentials like lodging and meals taken care of for the coming days," Justin Kern, Communications Director for the Red Cross of Wisconsin, said.

According to the Red Cross, so far in 2022, Red Cross teams have helped nearly 2,200 people after disasters in Wisconsin and the western U.P. of Michigan.

"The vast majority of those disasters are home fires and approximately half of those affected live in southeastern Wisconsin," Kern said.

If you need free home fire resources like smoke alarms and an escape plan, you’re encouraged to sign up with the Red Cross by clicking here..

