Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

14-year-old pulled from water at Menomonee County Park, flighted to hospital

Waukesha County Sheriff's Office
TMJ4
Waukesha County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:15 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 23:15:08-04

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A 14-year-old was pulled from the water at Menomonee County Park in Menomonee Falls on Thursday.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department responded to the county park for a reported drowning around 7 p.m.

The teen was unresponsive and already pulled from the water when law enforcement arrived. Citizens performed CPR until law enforcement and fire department personnel took over.

The teen regained a pulse and was transported by an ambulance and Flight for Life to area hospitals, the sheriff's department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 480X360.png

Help us stop summer hunger in Wisconsin