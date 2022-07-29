14-year-old pulled from water at Menomonee County Park, flighted to hospital

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A 14-year-old was pulled from the water at Menomonee County Park in Menomonee Falls on Thursday.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department responded to the county park for a reported drowning around 7 p.m.

The teen was unresponsive and already pulled from the water when law enforcement arrived. Citizens performed CPR until law enforcement and fire department personnel took over.

The teen regained a pulse and was transported by an ambulance and Flight for Life to area hospitals, the sheriff's department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

