14-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot one day before 8th grade graduation; family seeks justice

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the person who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl.

Tomorrow Brumfield was killed Monday night inside a home near 81st and Villard. There is still very little information being released about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Brumfield lived with family near 45th and Center streets. A sign outside the home says “Congrats 53rd Street School 8th Grade Graduate.” That sign was for Brumfield. She was killed one day before her 8th grade graduation.

“She had big dreams,” said Monica Blake, Brumfield’s grandmother. “She should still be here, able to live out those dreams. Too many babies out here are being taken, and the cowards that do it run away. My grand baby is gone at 14-years-old. She was beautiful. She wrote poetry and loved to draw. She loved her four little sisters and was always watching out for them.”

Brumfield is the 100th homicide victim in Milwaukee County this year. More than 100 other families like hers, forever changed and grieving.

“I don’t want my granddaughter to be that number,” said Blake. “I want people to remember her name, Tomorrow Brumfield. We are all victims who must deal with this now. All because there are cowards out here doing dumb things.”

The family is planning Brumfield’s funeral for next week.

