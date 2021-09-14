Watch
14-year-old Milwaukee boy shot early Tuesday morning, police say

Posted at 6:37 AM, Sep 14, 2021
MILWAUKEE -- A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot early Tuesday morning, according to police.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of N. Sherman Blvd., a news release from police says.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

