14-year-old girl killed in crash on I-794 near Cudahy

Posted at 12:30 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 15:13:55-04

A 14-year-old girl was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 794 Sunday.

The crash happened right around 2:00a.m. at the Pennsylvania Ave. intersection.

All westbound lanes on Pennsylvania and the southbound lanes on I-794 were closed down for a number of hours as emergency crews on-scene investigated the crash.

No word on any other injuries or arrests.

