14-year-old girl killed in crash on I-794 near Cudahy

A 14-year-old girl was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 794 Sunday.

The crash happened right around 2:00a.m. at the Pennsylvania Ave. intersection.

All westbound lanes on Pennsylvania and the southbound lanes on I-794 were closed down for a number of hours as emergency crews on-scene investigated the crash.

No word on any other injuries or arrests.

