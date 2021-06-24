Watch
14-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting

Posted at 6:23 AM, Jun 24, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot and injured Wednesday night.

The girl was shot near W. Brown Street and N. 36th Street at 9:15 p.m. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officials say they believe the shooting was the result of a car crash. They're searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

