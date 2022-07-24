14-year-old drowns at Happy Acres Kampground in Kenosha County

BRISTOL — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said a 14-year-old boy's body was recovered Saturday after he went missing at Happy Acres Kampground.

Officials initially responded to the campground after a woman claimed her son had gone missing. She said she had seen her son near the pond, but he knew how to swim. She said her son was not wearing a flotation device.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, searched the pond using immersion suits and drones. The area around the pond was also searched.

The search was called off until the next morning. Officials resumed looking for the boy around 8 a.m. Saturday when they located him. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner was then called the scene and the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.

The identity of the boy has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the sheriff's department at 262-605-5100.

This news comes after a body was pulled from Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc on Saturday night.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip