14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan; police seeking 2 other juveniles

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.

Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop on a car in the 3000 block of Calumet Drive around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer inside Evergreen Park. The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police say. Several individuals were later found nearby. That is when police found out the car was stolen. The owner of the car was not yet aware their vehicle was stolen.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of a 14-year-old Sheboygan boy. He has been referred to juvenile authorities for auto theft charges. There are additional charges for two other known juvenile offenders. Police are currently working to find them.

Police also discovered that all three juveniles were involved in the theft of a different car from Sheboygan's north side last Friday.

Both vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners. Police say the juveniles will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office on charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft.

In both cases, police say the vehicles were both unlocked "push-to-start" cars with key fobs left inside.

"These are crimes of opportunity. When an unlocked vehicle is discovered, attempting to start the vehicle is an easy next step for thieves looking for a joyride," the Sheboygan Police Department said in a statement Thursday. "Until residents build the habit of locking their vehicles and removing any keys or key fobs, or anything else of value, Sheboygan will continue to experience these types of opportunistic thefts."

Anyone with information about these thefts or any other criminal activity in Sheboygan is encouraged to call 920-459-3333. Reports may also be made anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436) or online.

