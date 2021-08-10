14 SE Wisconsin students get full-ride to college thanks to Evans Scholarship

MILWAUKEE — The Evans Scholarship has helped local students for 90 years achieve their college dreams, and create a great career path despite limited financial means. We caught up with a Brown Deer graduate who is UW-Madison and Badger bound.

The day Ayo Ogunbowale received an Evans scholarship was one of pure joy.

"Jubilant in the household, when I got the news, got the letter," Ogunbowale says. "A friend of mine actually texted me first. Said hey, did you get? I was like I didn't get anything. I got it, opened the mail. A lot of screaming at night. But it was fun."

The Evans Scholarship is a full, four-year tuition and housing college scholarship. The last part really got Ayo's attention.

"Oh scholarship! I like the sound of that," Ogunbowale says. "So I was like, OK, what do the requirements take? Like, what I need to do, so stuck with it."

The program looks for students who are strong academically with outstanding character, have a financial need, and a strong golf caddie record.

"Fortunate enough to be in this position now to have this bib on so, long time coming," Ogunbowale says.

Ogunbowale is a fifth year caddie, and it's his third year at Milwaukee Country Club. He lives by the caddie creed.

"Show up, stay up and shut up," Ogunbowale says.

Meaning Ogunbowale is smart enough to caddie through good and a lot of bad play.

The Brown Deer High School graduate is set to begin at UW-Madison and study finance and investment banking next month.

"To this day, I still think it's surreal," Ogunbowale says. "Like I'm really about to go into university with a full tuition and housing scholarship. My parents aren't financially burdened. You are 124 to the pin. Give me the opportunity, to love golf for myself. And like I actually want to play golf for myself. So, I'm really fortunate enough that these type of things have stemmed from caddying and being an Evans Scholarship. Excellent shot!"

Helping someone have fun playing a game and furthering your education sounds like a win win.

Overall, 21 students received Evans full-ride scholarships - 14 from our southeast Wisconsin area. Congrats to all of them.

