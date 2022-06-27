14 people displaced after 3 homes catch fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — 14 people are displaced after three homes caught fire at 20th and Grant in Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

The Red Cross says three families are out of their homes:

Five-person family (including three children and at least one dog)

Five-person family (including two children)

Four-person family



Volunteers are assisting by offering temporary housing at a hotel and providing meals, among other aid.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says everyone got out of the burning homes safely. One firefighter is recovering after injuring their ankle.

