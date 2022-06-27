Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

14 people displaced after 3 homes catch fire in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department says everyone got out of the burning homes safely. One firefighter is recovering after injuring their ankle.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 07:44:37-04

MILWAUKEE — 14 people are displaced after three homes caught fire at 20th and Grant in Milwaukee early Sunday morning.

The Red Cross says three families are out of their homes:

  • Five-person family (including three children and at least one dog)
  • Five-person family (including two children)
  • Four-person family

Volunteers are assisting by offering temporary housing at a hotel and providing meals, among other aid.
The Milwaukee Fire Department says everyone got out of the burning homes safely. One firefighter is recovering after injuring their ankle.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Children’s Fest Day at Summerfest: Check out weather experiments with TMJ4 meteorologists