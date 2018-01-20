13-year-old shot early Friday morning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police responded to a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on Friday in the 4700 block of N. 40th Street.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot at a residence. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the 1300 block of W. Ring Street before being transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Police continue to seek the suspect or suspects in this case.