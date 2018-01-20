13-year-old shot early Friday morning in Milwaukee

Fair
HI: 42°
LO: 32°
Milwaukee Police responded to a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on January 19 in the 4700 block of N. 40th Street.
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police responded to a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on Friday in the 4700 block of N. 40th Street.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot at a residence. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the 1300 block of W. Ring Street before being transported to a local hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
Police continue to seek the suspect or suspects in this case.