13-year-old shot early Friday morning in Milwaukee

1:20 PM, Jan 20, 2018
Milwaukee Police responded to a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on January 19 in the 4700 block of N. 40th Street.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police responded to a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on Friday in the 4700 block of N. 40th Street.  

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot at a residence. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the 1300 block of W. Ring Street before being transported to a local hospital.  

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. 

Police continue to seek the suspect or suspects in this case.

