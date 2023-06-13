13-year-old boy missing from Devil's Lake State Park; WCAN Missing Endangered Person Alert issued

A WCAN Missing Endangered Person Alert was issued for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at Devil's Lake State Park Monday evening.

According to a news statement, James Yoblonski was last seen in the Baraboo Bluffs area near the westernmost portion of Devil's Lake State Park and Northern area of the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area. A handgun associated with the household is unaccounted for, officials said.

He was last seen around 10:30 p.m. He was last seen wearing Red shoes, blue jeans, an unknown shirt, unknown baseball hat. He is 5' 11", 120 pounds. He has a 1/2" scar on back of neck.

If you know where he is, call the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-3508.

