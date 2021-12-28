13-year-old boy injured in 16th and Clarke shooting; expected to survive

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday evening and is expected to survive, Milwaukee police say.

MPD said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of North 16th Street

The 13-year-old boy was brought to the hospital. Police say they are trying to find unknown suspects.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

