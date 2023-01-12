Watch Now
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa

Posted at 5:44 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 18:45:02-05

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say the burglary happened shortly after 5 p.m. The suspects broke into a building and damaged property.

Police responded to the scene and arrested the boy. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police are seeking an additional suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

