13-year-old arrested after 10-year-old shot, Milwaukee police say

Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 13, 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old.

The incident took place Wednesday on the 3900 block of W Hampton Avenue just after midnight. The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. The 13-year-old was arrested.

Police say charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

