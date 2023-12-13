13-year-old arrested after 10-year-old shot, Milwaukee police say

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old.

The incident took place Wednesday on the 3900 block of W Hampton Avenue just after midnight. The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. The 13-year-old was arrested.

Police say charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip