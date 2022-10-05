13 students injured after school bus crash in Wisconsin

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — More than a dozen students received non-life-threatening injuries after a school bus in New London was rear-ended by a cargo van Wednesday morning.

According to the New London Police Department, officers responded around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a Manawa School District school bus and a cargo van on CTH S just south of STH 54 in the city of New London. Police said the school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks on CTH S when it was rear-ended by the cargo van.

There were 36 passengers on the bus, including the driver, 32 students, and three staff members. The driver of the cargo van and 13 students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Police have not received any updates on the condition of the people involved in the crash, which is still under investigation.