12-year-old WI girl nearly disqualified from swim meet for wearing Black Lives Matter swimsuit

Duluth Branch NAACP
Leidy Lyons was nearly disqualified from a swim meet because of her swimsuit that said Black Lives Matter.
Leidy Lyon's Black Lives Matter Swimsuit
Posted at 1:17 PM, Feb 09, 2022
SUPERIOR — A 12-year-old girl from Wisconsin was nearly disqualified from a swim meet in Superior, WI for wearing a swimsuit that said Black Lives Matter on it, according to CNN.

The official tried to bar the girl from wearing the swimsuit because of a USA Swimming rule that prohibits people from wearing political signage on their swimsuits. According to the article, that official was overruled, and the 12-year-old, Leidy Lyons, was able to compete with her Black Lives Matter suit.

Duluth YMCA, which sponsored the event, has since been banned that official from future swim meets hosted by the YMCA.

