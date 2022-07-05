12-year-old injured in shooting near 13th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a shooting involving a 12-year-old Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night near 13th and Chambers. A 12-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the boy is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and there is no suspect in custody.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This comes after four kids were shot in separate incidents over the holiday weekend.

