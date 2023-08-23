12-year-old girl transported to hospital after Atwater Beach near-drowning

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl was transported to Children's Wisconsin Hospital after a near-drowning at Atwater Beach in Shorewood on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to North Shore Fire/Rescue, crews and police responded to a report of a drowning at the beach around 6:45 p.m.

The girl was swimming at the beach when family members say they lost sight of her in the water for about three minutes.

Family members were able to get the girl to the beach and begin CPR before emergency responders arrived.

Upon the arrival of crews and possible, the victim was breathing. Paramedics treated her on scene and transferred her to the hospital.

Officials say she was conscious and breathing when she arrived at the hospital.

