12-mile stolen car chase: Driver hits 3 cars, was convicted of a felony the day before

MILWAUKEE — A driver in a stolen car took police on a 12-mile chase through Wauwatosa and crashed into three other drivers on Friday, Feb. 24.

A day prior to the chase and crashes, the defendant, 22-year-old Tobias Jamel Hill, was convicted of felon in possession of a firearm and given probation on Feb. 23 despite the state recommending prison time.

Hill is now facing second-degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, and hit and run, all as a habitual criminality repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, a Wauwatosa police officer saw a stolen car driving westbound in the 10600 block of W. Capitol Drive. The keys to the vehicle were stolen during a burglary in West Allis the day before. When the officer attempted to pull the driver, later identified as Hill, over, he fled, taking police on a 12-mile chase through Wauwatosa, the complaint says.

Hill struck three occupied cars, including a FedEx truck, in the 10400 block of W. North Ave., causing officers to stop and check on the occupants. No one was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, other officers continued the pursuit. The chase reached speeds up to 91 mph. The Sheriff's Department deployed stop sticks in the 9200 block of North Ave., but Hill drove around them. Stop sticks were successfully deployed a second time. However, Hill kept driving through a squad roadblock, stop signs, and red traffic signals, the complaint says. Hill also drove into the wrong lanes and directly toward on-coming traffic.

He eventually came to a stop near Menomonee River and Mayfair and exited the car on his own with his hands up, the complaint says.

Hill had his initial appearance in court Monday and his cash bond was set for $25,000. He will return for a preliminary hearing on March 7.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip