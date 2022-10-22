Watch Now
12 fire departments respond to house fire in Port Washington, home is a complete loss

According to Port Washington Fire Department, the fire was discovered by the fire chief when he saw the smoke nearly three miles away.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Oct 21, 2022
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A house was completely destroyed after a fire in Port Washington on Friday.

According to Port Washington Fire Department, the fire was discovered by the fire chief when he saw the smoke nearly three miles away. The chief followed the smoke and discovered a single-family dwelling on fire in the 700 block of Lake Drive.

The renter showed up moments later and said no one was in the home except a dog, which got out uninjured, the fire department said.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire department used over 70,000 gallons of water to put out the fire. It was elevated to a second alarm and 12 fire departments responded.

The fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be incendiary, the department said.

