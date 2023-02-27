$118K worth of meth seized during traffic stop, Eau Claire police say

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nearly $118,000 worth of meth was recently seized by investigators during a traffic stop, Eau Claire police say.

The West Central Task Force (WCDTF) is a multi-jurisdictional unit that conducts narcotics investigations across the area. A recent investigation resulted in a traffic stop where nearly five pounds of methamphetamine was seized by investigators.

The Eau Claire Police Department says the drugs' street value was about $118,000, marking the largest drug seizure in WCDTF's history.

