Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$118K worth of meth seized during traffic stop, Eau Claire police say

meth.png
Eau Claire Police Department
Nearly $118,000 worth of meth was recently seized by investigators during a traffic stop, Eau Claire police say.
meth.png
Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 17:32:03-05

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nearly $118,000 worth of meth was recently seized by investigators during a traffic stop, Eau Claire police say.

The West Central Task Force (WCDTF) is a multi-jurisdictional unit that conducts narcotics investigations across the area. A recent investigation resulted in a traffic stop where nearly five pounds of methamphetamine was seized by investigators.

The Eau Claire Police Department says the drugs' street value was about $118,000, marking the largest drug seizure in WCDTF's history.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News