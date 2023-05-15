11-year-old ejected after stolen car crash into Milwaukee city building

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy was ejected from a stolen vehicle after the driver crashed into a City of Milwaukee building over the weekend.

According to Milwaukee police, the crash occurred near 14th and Galena on Saturday around 2:45 p.m. The driver of the car was swerving back and forth before losing control of the car and colliding into a building.

The driver fled the scene on foot. The passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle was stolen and are seeking the unknown driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip