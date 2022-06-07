11 small WI businesses to receive up to $900K in state matching grants

MILWAUKEE — Eleven small Wisconsin businesses will receive up to $900,000 from the SBIR Advance program's latest round of funding to help commercialize their innovations.

According to SBIR, the state matching grant program provides assistance to companies in the process of completing a project in the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) or Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. This is the 19th round of SBIR Advance funding since 2014.

SBIR says 140 awards totaling nearly $11.4 million have been awarded over the past eight years. Those businesses reported obtaining $62.7 million in follow on funding since receiving the matching grants, according to a news release.

The Phase 1 recipients, each receiving up to $75,000 match, are:

The Phase 2 recipients, each receiving up to $100,000 match, are:

SBIR Advance grant recipients receive CTC staff support available throughout the commercialization process, including Lean Startup training, business plan review and other consulting.

For more details on the SBIR Advance program, click HERE or e-mail ctc@lists.wisconsin.edu. The next solicitation is expected to open in late November.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip