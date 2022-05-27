10th annual Heal the Hood Block Party scheduled for Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Heal the Hood Block Party is coming back for a 10th year on Saturday.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is inviting residents to the party and resource fair on W. Wright Street between 1st Street and N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between noon and 5 p.m.

The goal of the event is to promote non-violence and bring people together. Attendees are encouraged to have conversations about ways to end gun violence and crime in the community.

"The Heal the Hood Block Party brings people together in a positive and loving spirit, and it nurtures togetherness in a peaceful and positive setting, with resources and amenities that can help people," Alderwoman Coggs said in a press release. "Please take the opportunity to stop down on Saturday and see all that the event has to offer."

The City of Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee County, UW-Platteville, the City of Milwaukee, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, 88.9FM Radio Milwaukee, and The League are all sponsors of the event.

Heal the Hood Block Party returns to infuse positive energy into the communityhttps://t.co/76lfIX0Yxp pic.twitter.com/sd4AMhvJzF — Milele A. Coggs (@alderwomancoggs) May 26, 2022

