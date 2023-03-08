$10M investment: Four affordable housing development contracts signed in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Four development contracts were signed for affordable housing units in South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Brown Deer. It is the first step in the development process for Milwaukee County.

County Executive David Crowley was joined by the mayors and developers Tuesday morning at the former Bucyrus campus in South Milwaukee. It is one of the development sites that is partially funded by affordable housing grants. It is part of a nearly $10 million investment.

One developer shared why this partnership is important.

"Housing is that first step for stability," Que El-Amin, president of Scott Crowford Inc., said. "So if we don't provide this for all the residents of Milwaukee County, it's really going to continue to hurt our neighborhoods."

Current data from Milwaukee County shows there are about 70,000 families that earn $15 per hour or less, but there are only about 30,000 rental homes available. That's a shortage of 40,000 affordable housing units at $650 per month or less. For low-income families, the need is great.

Bradley Crossing on West Brown Deer Road fulfills an important need. It includes five buildings and 114 apartments and townhomes. Eloise Jmes lives with lupus. She's been here for 10 years.

She shares, "I love my apartment and meeting different people moving in and out of the place."

Jackson loves the residents of Bradley Crossing. She adds, "Most of them is like family to me, like a college dorm almost."

Run by Jewish Family Services Milwaukee, those living and working at the site praise the space. They tout the safe locations and the amenities offered.

Donald Ziglinsky says it's the best home he's ever had.

"Activities, independence, freedom, opportunities," he explains.

Sharon Jackson is the community resource coordinator. She loves her job and knows its significance.

"Quality affordable housing is important. People need a safe and quality place to live," states Jackson.

Bradley Crossing is an independent, inclusive community. Many living here say more cost-effective homes would reduce crime and homelessness and lead to stronger neighborhoods where families can thrive.

Jackson exclaims, "We are family here, and we're constantly building our family. It is growing and we love it here."

Bradley Crossing is almost at capacity but has a few vacancies left for qualified individuals. For more information, visit jfshousing.org.

