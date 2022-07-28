Watch Now
$10K award offered for missing 75-year-old man

Franklin Police Department
Franklin police are looking for 75-year-old John Kluckman who was last seen on Wednesday, July 21.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 28, 2022
FRANKLIN — Officials are now offering a $10k reward to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of a missing 75-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued for John Frederick Kluckman who was last seen outside his apartment building on Wednesday, July 21 around 1:30 a.m. His apartment is near the Priests of the Sacred Heart monastery on Hwy 100 and W Rawson Ave. in Franklin.

Kluckman, who also goes by Father Anthony, has dementia. He was last seen wearing glasses, an ID bracelet, a square print multicolored shirt, dark pants, white Adidas tennis shoes, and was carrying a small black duffel bag.

He is about 5'10" and weighs around 250 pounds.

If you see him, contact Franklin police at 414-425-2522.

