106.9 WRXS FM is first Milwaukee radio station to switch to holiday music

MILWAUKEE — Pure Oldies 106.9 WRXS FM is the first Milwaukee station to make to switch to holiday and Christmas music in 2023.

That's according to TMJ4 News partners at OnMilwaukee.

Starting Thursday and running through Dec. 25, 106.9 WRXS FM will be playing mostly holiday-themed oldies and retro classics.

Their holiday programming on Wednesday included hits like Bing Crosby's "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas," Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and Burl Ives' "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," according to OnMilwaukee.

Other Milwaukee music stations are expected to make their holiday programming announcements this November.

