101.7 The Truth launches new lineup with two new shows

The station is said to be emerging in its category as a leading talk radio station in the Milwaukee market. On Monday, two new shows launched in the station’s lineup.

Our Steph Brown caught up with the hosts of one of the new shows for Monday's edition of Steph Connects.

The new morning show Truth Be Told airs weekday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The hosts, Denise Thomas, who was named Milwaukee Business Journal’s Top 50 Power Brokers, and Telly Hughes, a two-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, are both entertaining and highly astute with their fingers on the pulse of social issues.

"There is a lot of division in this country right now. There is a lot of division in this world frankly, and when you look at the relationship in this country amongst different races, we haven't and we still are not in the most healthy position that we need to be in as human beings," said Thomas.

Personality and chemistry are everything and it comes so naturally for them. As they cover some very highly charged topics you will also feel that spirit of hope and humor.

"Trust me, with this woman here, the energy, the excitement every morning, this is going to be the best two hours of your day," said Hughes.

