$100K Powerball ticket bought at Hawley Food Mart; 2nd winning ticket this month

MILWAUKEE — Hawley Food Mart in Milwaukee sold a winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket on Wednesday for the Aug. 30 drawing.

It is the second time this month they sold a large winning ticket. On Aug. 4, the store sold a winning $30,384 First Play Progressive Jackpot ticket.

According to Wisconsin Lottery, "Hawley Food Mart is no stranger to big Lottery wins. In addition to the Powerball and Fast Play wins, the retailer has sold three $10,000 winning scratch tickets in the last two years."

Hawley Food Mart Manager, Pramod Patel, said, "Lately, a lot of people are talking about us as a lucky store. We've had many $1,000 winners along with the big tickets. Lottery is popular here."

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% "Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive." It is worth up to $100,000.

Wisconsin Lottery says the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338, and the odds of winning a Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1:240,000.

Hawley Food Mart is located at 683 S. Hawley Road in Milwaukee.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. For information on how to claim a prize, visit wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

